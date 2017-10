Passenger traffic at Athens' Eleftherios Venizelos international airport increased by 7.8 percent in September 2017 (yoy), as 2.29 million passengers passed through its gates.

The increase is due to higher traffic from overseas travelers (up by 9.8 percent) and domestic travelers (4 percent).

Over the January-September 2017 period, total passenger traffic reached 16.8 million, an increase of 8.1 percent from the corresponding period of 2016.