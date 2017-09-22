Two consortia selected for next phase of DES.FA privatization

Two consortia have proceeded to a second phase in a tender to purchase 66 percent of Greece’s natgas grid operator (DESFA): Snam S.p.A., Enagás Internacional S.L.U., Fluxys S.A. and N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie is the first, and Regasificadora del Noroeste S.A. the second.

Greece’s privatization fund (HRADF) made the selection in agreement with Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.Pe).

The 66-percent bloc of shares in the utility, which is set for privatization, as per a memorandum obligation, is comprised of HRADF’s 31 percent and 35 percent owned by Hel.Pe, Greece’s biggest and partially state-owned refinery group.