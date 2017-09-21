Reuters: Greek govt eyeing bond issues, swaps ahead of bailout's end in Aug. 2018

Thursday, 21 September 2017 10:33
UPD:10:34
Eurokinissi/ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ
A- A A+

Greece's finance ministry is reportedly planning new bond issues until August 2018 - when the current bailout ends - as well as swaps of 2012 issues worth 32 billion euros.

The latter were part of the PSI "haircut" that were taken during the height of the economic crisis in the country, until 2015.

According to reports, the Tsipras government will attempt to normalize the country's borrowing profile ahead of the end of the bailout and a full return to sovereign capital markets without a precautionary credit line backed by institutional creditors.

In statements to Reuters, finance ministry officials referred to a "cushion" of 12 to 14 billion euros nine months to a year after the third memorandum ends. 

