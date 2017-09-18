Non-prescription drug consumption, per capita consumption in Greece last among EU states

By G. Sakkas

The market in Greece for non-prescription drugs remains stuck in the 230-million-euro range over the past few years, with the per capita expenditure, in fact, last among EU member-states, at 21.5 euros.

The very low expenditures in the country for non-prescription drugs is attributed to a lack of experience by the buying public in treatingminor health issues (the common cold, for instance) with over-the-counter medicines, as well as an overall decline in pharmaceutical consumption in the recession-plagued country.

The situation is in stark contrast to the phenomenon of an over-consumption of prescription drugs and a massive annual outlay in medicine that pre-crisis Greece was infamous for.

At present, not only has Greece retreated from the top spots in the global index of pharmaceutical consumption and expenditure, per capita and as a percentage of GDP, but is now ranked near the bottom, in terms of EU countries.