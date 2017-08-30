Greek FM in Skopje on Thur.; meeting with neighboring country's top leadership scheduled

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will visit the foreign Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) on Thursday, where he is scheduled to meet with his counterpart, Nikola Dimitrov.

Expanded talks between the two delegations will follow, along with a joint press conference.

Kotzias will also be received by the country's president, Gjorge Ivanov, and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Separate meetings with Deputy PM and minister for European affairs Bujar Osmani, as well as top officials of Parliament-represented parties, are scheduled.