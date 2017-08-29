Top arbitration court orders Serbia to pay Mytilineos 40 mln$ in damages

The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration has ruled in favor of the Mytilineos mining group in its dispute with the state of Serbia, a legal battle stemming from a defunct 1996 contract to privatize the state-owned RTB BOR mining company.

Socially owned RTB BOR was active in mineral extraction and metallurgy on the territory of previously unified Serbia and Montenegro.

The international arbitration tribunal ruled that Serbia did, in fact, try to indirectly appropriate the Greek company's investment without due compensation, while not providing a fair treatment of expected by the company by the Serbian state. The primary evidence submitted by Mytilineos was that the Serbian government stopped covering its previous obligations under the contract in 2004.

The court ruled that the Serbian state must pay Mytilineos damages totalling 40 million USD.