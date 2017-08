Authorities have ordered an urgent investigation into a recent spate of wildfires on the Ionian holiday island of Zakynthos, as no less than 11 blazes have erupted over the recent period.

Arson investigators have been dispatched to the island in the wake of seven fires reported just over the current weekend around various parts of the isle.

Shockingly, 66 fires of various intensities have been reported on Zakynthos since May 1, mostly in rural sites with brush.