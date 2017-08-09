Greek inflation rate steady at 0.9% in July 2017; CPI at 1% yoy

Wednesday, 09 August 2017 15:00
Greece's annual EU-harmonized inflation rate was steady in July 2017, according to figures announced by the national statistical authority (EL.STAT) on Wednesday.  

The figure for July 2017 was 0.9 percent, the same as June 2017.   

EL.STAT also announced that the consumer price index (CPI) was  stable, remaining at 1.0 percent (yoy) compared to the previous  month.    

On the back of last year's tax "tsunami", protracted deflation in the country since March 2013, which was due to successive years of austerity, lower consumption and wage/pension cuts, was reversed.  

