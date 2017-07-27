Circular clarifies which businesses must offer payment via POS terminals

Thursday, 27 July 2017 18:00
UPD:18:03
The general secretariat for trade and consumer protection, a state entity, on Thursday issued a circular to try and clear up which categories of self-employed professionals and businesses in the country must accept transactions with credit, debit or pre-paid cards via point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

Specifically, the circular clarifies that wholesalers that provide goods or other services to businesses are excluded.

 Businesses and self-employed professionals obliged to offer POS payment face a 1,500-euro administrative fine if they have not installed such terminals.

