Bids reach 43.05€ per MWh in latest NOME auction held in Greece

By K. Deligiannis

kdel@naftemporiki.gr

Earlier forecasts of increased interest by private providers active in the domestic electricity market were confirmed on Wednesday with the latest NOME auction, as the majority of blocs of future power production sold at 43.05 euros per MWh.

The specific rate was the highest price in the four NOME auctions held so far, higher by 1.91 euros from the previous auction, which reached 41.14 euros per MWh last January.

Another large bloc of future power generation was purchased for 43 euros per MWh, by five cents less.

The start price set by the independent Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) was 32.05 euros per MWh, significantly less than the 37.37 euro-figure set in the three previous auctions.

According to market analysts, the higher bids recorded on Wednesday was due to the limited quantity of electricity up for sale, which was 145 MWh/h, deemed as insufficient for covering the private sector need.