IMF's Thomsen to Bloomberg: DSA for Greek debt ready, will be discussed on July 20

Tuesday, 11 July 2017 19:46
UPD:19:47
SOOC/Alexandros Michailidis
A- A A+

IMF's European department director Poul Thomsen on Tuesday said a debt sustainability analysis for the Greek debt is ready and has already been sent to the Fund's executive board members.

According to Bloomberg, Thomsen said the analysis will be discussed on July 20. As per the standing position of the Fund, the Danish economist said the goal is to create conditions that allow Greece to meet its obligations via capital market borrowing, without support by the IMF and the European Stability Mechanism.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών