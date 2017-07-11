IMF's Thomsen to Bloomberg: DSA for Greek debt ready, will be discussed on July 20

IMF's European department director Poul Thomsen on Tuesday said a debt sustainability analysis for the Greek debt is ready and has already been sent to the Fund's executive board members.

According to Bloomberg, Thomsen said the analysis will be discussed on July 20. As per the standing position of the Fund, the Danish economist said the goal is to create conditions that allow Greece to meet its obligations via capital market borrowing, without support by the IMF and the European Stability Mechanism.