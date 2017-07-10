7.7 bln€ in ESM loan money released to Greece

The Euro zone's European Stability Mechanism (ESM) confirmed on Monday that 7.7 billion euros, out of a total tranche of 8.5 billion euros, flowed into Greek state coffers.

"Related to today's € 7.7 bn disbursement from #ESM to #Greece, this is ESM's final document on terms of 3rd tranche", was the relevant Tweet by the ESM.

Loan maturities expiring this month will be covered with the money, to the tune of 6.9 billion euros, with another 800 million going to cover public sector arrears to the private sector.

The remaining 800 million euros from the overall sum will be disbursed after Sept. 1, depending on the Greek state's progress in covering its arrears.