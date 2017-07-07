US tourist killed in reported street fight on Zakynthos

A 22-year-old American tourist was fatally beaten in the early morning hours of Friday at a tourist enclave in the town of Lagana, on the Ionian island of Zakynthos.

In what initial reports claim was an incident that began in a nightclub, two men were later arrested in relation to the fatality: a UK national of Serbian origin and a Greek citizen who reportedly worked in the club.

Other reports claim one or both of the suspects are bouncers at the club, while another report placed the incident on a street lined with bars.

According to unconfirmed press reports, more arrests are pending.

The name of the victim, whose home state was given by one media outlet as Texas, was not provided.