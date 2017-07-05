Two fishermen killed after vessel collides with water tanker off Aegina island

Two professional fishermen, which initial reports say were brothers, were fatally injured early Wednesday morning off the Saronic Gulf island of Aegina, which lies southwest of the greater Athens area.

According to press reports, the accident was a result of a collision between the victims' fishing vessel and a water tanker, some 2.5 nautical miles northwest of the Souvala harbor on the island.

The bodies of the two victims were recovered by the crew of the tanker, while the fishing vessel, "Panagiota", sank after the collision.

An investigation by the coast guard was immediately ordered.