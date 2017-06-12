Latest figures show private sector wages down 2% in Aug 2016, compared to same month in 2015

By S. Papapetros

Social security funds on Monday reported a 2.07-percent reduction in private sector wages for August 2017, the last month for which figures have been released.

The figure emanates from detailed data provided by businesses in the country for full-time wage-earners. The average daily wage is 49.96 euros, with the average monthly remuneration 1,182.76 euros -- slightly down from 1,189.35 in August 2015.

On average, part-time wages reached 23.58 euros per day, with the average monthly total for part-time work being 427.35 euros, roughly 10 euros less than the same month in 2015.

The average number of employment days for wage-earners in the country is 22; 13.14 days in the construction sector.

The average daily wages for employees at business with a work force of under 10 full-time wage-earners is 63.50 euros