21 female uteruses discovered in trash bags outside Athens train station

Saturday, 03 June 2017 11:23
UPD:11:23
A- A A+

Police in Athens are investigating a grisly case involving the discovery of 21 female uteruses left in two plastic bags near the city’s main train station. 

An anonymous caller notified authorities last week that two trash bags at a specific intersection contained something peculiar.

A coroner later counted 21 discarded female organs and also noted the smell of formaldehyde.

An initial probe is focusing on the possibility that the organs were removed in surgical procedures and disposed of in an illegal manner, although police are not ruling anything out. 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών