21 female uteruses discovered in trash bags outside Athens train station

Police in Athens are investigating a grisly case involving the discovery of 21 female uteruses left in two plastic bags near the city’s main train station.

An anonymous caller notified authorities last week that two trash bags at a specific intersection contained something peculiar.

A coroner later counted 21 discarded female organs and also noted the smell of formaldehyde.

An initial probe is focusing on the possibility that the organs were removed in surgical procedures and disposed of in an illegal manner, although police are not ruling anything out.