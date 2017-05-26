CNBC cites IMF source as saying July repayments 'ensure' Greek deal will be reached at June Eurogroup

CNBC reported on Friday that a deal between Greece and its creditors at the upcoming June 15 is almost guaranteed, given that the country must pay back bailout loans in July.

The US-based media outlet quoted an unnamed IMF official in basing its report.

Despite standing differences between the IMF and European creditors - particularly Germany - over the Greek bailout, the CNBC claimed that the source, who it described as having "knowledge of the talks", was confident of the agreement because of the July payments.

"Somebody needs to give something away. There's confidence there will be a deal in three weeks' time because of the time pressure," CNBC quoted the source as saying on Wednesday.