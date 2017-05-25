Papademos treated for minor injuries from letter bomb; remains hospitalized as a precaution

Former Greek prime minister Lukas Papademos suffered only superficial injuries to the chest, abdominal area and thighs from a letter bomb that exploded in his armored limousine on Thursday afternoon, a medical bulletin stated.

A press release by the Evangelismos hospital in Athens said the ex-premier and former ECB vice-president is undergoing a battery of precautionary tests, with his condition listed as stable and non-threatening. A minor wound to his upper right thigh was surgically treated, the communiqué read.

The hospital said Papademos, 69, was transported by ambulance to the hospital's emergency ward at 6.10 p.m. (16.10 GMT).

Two individuals accompanying Papademos were also treated for superficial injuries and remained hospitalized as a precaution.

Papademos assumed the prime minister's office as head of a provisional government in November 2011 during a particularly volatile period in the Greek economic crisis.

