European Environmental Agency gives 'thumbs up' to Greek bathing waters for 2016

Greek beaches received a sterling report card from the European Environmental Agency on Wednesday in the body's annual "State of bathing water" survey, which detailed water quality for the previous year.

According to the agency, 1,542 bathing waters in Greece were tested – 7.1% of all bathing waters in Europe, via 9,567 samples taken at throughout the season – 6 per bathing water on average.

In Greece, 97.7 percent of all existing coastal bathing waters met at least sufficient water quality standards in 2016.

The entire country report can be found here: State of bathing water — European Environment Agency