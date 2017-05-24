Greek budget posts 1.726 bln€ primary surplus over Jan-Apr period

Greece's state budget posted a primary surplus of 1.726 billion euros over the January-April 2017 period, down from a corresponding figure of 1.906 billion euros over the same period in 2016 but far exceeding a fiscal target of 798 million euros.

The figures were released by the finance ministry on Wednesday on the execution of the state budget - amended on cash basis.

Conversely, the budget posted a deficit of 1.142 billion euros in the four-month period, higher than a 973-million-euro deficit over the same period in 2017 and a target of a deficit of 2.042 billion euros.

State budget net revenue was 15.300 billion euros, down 5.1 percent from budget target, while regular budget net revenue was 14.558 billion euros, down 1.1 percent from targets.