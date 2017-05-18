Govt spox: Athens won't implement austerity measures if debt relief not extended, IMF doesn't rejoin bailout

The Greek government spokesman merely reiterated Athens' optimism over "positive developments" regarding the country's debt load, with all statements referring to Monday's Eurogroup meeting.

Dimitris Tzanakopoulos again referred to a "comprehensive agreement" with a clarification of medium-term relief measures. He spoke on the Athens-based TV station Skai.

Nevertheless, he also repeated "if the IMF does not (rejoin) the (Greek bailout) program, and if we do not receive an adjustment of the Greek debt with detailed medium-term measures, then there is no reason to implement the measures... these measures were not requested by the Europeans; the IMF demanded them."

Tzanakopoulos was referring to the latest round of austerity measures - pension cuts, higher taxes for lower-income wage-earners, stepped up market liberalization reforms - set for a vote in the Greek Parliament on Thursday evening.