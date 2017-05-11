WSJ: Greek govt eyes bond issue in 2017

Thursday, 11 May 2017 21:14
The NYC-based media group cited what it called “optimism” over possible debt relief as boosting such as prospect, i.e. the first such bond issue in three years. 
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Thursday claimed that the leftist Greek government is considering a bond issue for later in the year – possibly July or September – on the basis of a looming agreement with creditors this month to finally conclude a second review of the current bailout program.

WSJ also referred to EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici’s high-profile comments hours earlier over the need for a debt deal by a May 22 Eurogroup meeting.

