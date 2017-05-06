Μacron pledges to 'lead' efforts for Greek debt restructuring; says imperative for Athens

The "Greek program" briefly emerged on French presidential candidate trail a day before French citizens head to the ballot boxes, with one of two contenders, centrist Emmanuel Macron, expressing support for what he called "coordinated" restructuring of the Greek debt and even promising to "lead such an effort".

In his last comments before Sunday's second round, and facing off against his right-of-center opponent Marine Le Pen, Macron spoke to the Mediapart news website.

Beyond debt restructuring, he reiterated his support for Greece's presence in the Eurozone, while calling for safeguards and a "collective agreement" for the common currency, without going into details.

Conversely, Macron went into greater detail when referring to the east Mediterranean country, saying "there's no chance" for Greece to rebuild a stable economy and to stabilize its economy within the Eurozone with the current level of debt.