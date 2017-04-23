New self-employed professionals fund debuts with 201-mln€ deficit over first 2 months of existence

By S. Papapetros

spapap@naftemporiki.gr

The new social security fund created from the merger of other funds covering self-employed professionals, including full-time farmers and beneficiaries of the main fund for press professionals (ETAT-MME), shows a deficit of 201.2 million euros over the first two months of its existence, Jan-Feb 2017.

According to figures released by the labor and social securities ministry last week, nearly 1.423 million notifications sent to beneficiaries for payment of 507.8 million euros in arrears and regular payments yielded only 306.6 million euros – a figure of 60.4 percent.

Beneficiaries that responded to the notifications reached roughly 875,000, also at 60 percent.