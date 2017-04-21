Privatization fund: Four improved bids submitted for majority stake in Thessaloniki Port Authority

Greece’s privatization agency, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), on Friday announced that it had received improved binding bids for the acquisition of a 67-percent stake of the Thessaloniki Port Authority SA.
According to HRADF, improved financial offers were submitted by:
- International Container Terminal Services Inc.,
- The Peninsular and Oriental Steam,
- Deutsche Invest Equity Partners GmbH, Belterra Investments LTD and Terminal Link SAS.
The agency’s board of directors will unseal the bids on Monday.