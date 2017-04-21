Privatization fund: Four improved bids submitted for majority stake in Thessaloniki Port Authority

Friday, 21 April 2017 19:35
UPD:20:03
Greece’s privatization agency, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), on Friday announced that it had received improved binding bids for the acquisition of a 67-percent stake of the Thessaloniki Port Authority SA.

According to HRADF, improved financial offers were submitted by:

  • International Container Terminal Services Inc.,
  • The Peninsular and Oriental Steam,
  • Deutsche Invest Equity Partners GmbH, Belterra Investments LTD and Terminal Link SAS.

The agency’s board of directors will unseal the bids on Monday.

