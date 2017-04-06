Privatization fund set to sell 5% stake in telecoms provider OTE

Thursday, 06 April 2017 23:23
OTE was once the wholly state-owned and managed telephony monopoly in the country. Deutsche Telekom currently owns 40 percent of OTE’s shares and controls the management.    
Greece’s privatization fund announced that it was in the process of selecting a consultant for the sale of 5 percent of the telecoms provider OTE’s shares, a stake it currently holds in its portfolio.

A relevant invitation of interest has already been published.

The fund, officially known as the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), is tasked with selling-off the stake, which is a memorandum-mandated provision.

