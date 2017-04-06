Privatization fund set to sell 5% stake in telecoms provider OTE

Greece’s privatization fund announced that it was in the process of selecting a consultant for the sale of 5 percent of the telecoms provider OTE’s shares, a stake it currently holds in its portfolio.

A relevant invitation of interest has already been published.

The fund, officially known as the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), is tasked with selling-off the stake, which is a memorandum-mandated provision.

OTE was once the wholly state-owned and managed telephony monopoly in the country. Deutsche Telekom currently owns 40 percent of OTE’s shares and controls the management.