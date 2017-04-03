Bloomberg: Trio of Greek ministers may return to Brussels for talks with creditors

Bloomberg on Monday evening reported that a trio of top Greek ministers may be headed back to Brussels on Tuesday for face-to-face negotiations with creditors’ representatives.

The news agency cited two officials “familiar with the discussion”, i.e. the negotiations, as referring to renewed negotiations.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, Labour Minister Efi Achtsioglou and Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Chouliarakis were the trio of Greek officials cited.

The same officials asked not to be identified, Bloomberg said, while representatives of the institutional creditors (ECB, Commission, SSM) declined to comment.

The latest "unofficial deadline" by which the Greek government and creditors should conclude a staff-level agreement for the second review of the third bailout program is Friday - a Eurogroup meeting in Malta.