Mitsotakis: Govt now following 'scorched earth' policy; demands snap election

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday told top party cadres that the leftist government in Greece is now following a "scorched earth" policy, amid still ongoing efforts to close negotiations and conclude a delayed second review of the Greek program.

The New Democracy (ND) party president and former minister said snap elections would serve as a political "catharsis" for the still recession-plagued country, a demand he's repeated for nearly a year now.

"The country is heading downhill and the government is stepping on the gas pedal," he said, before again turning to the still pending review of the bailout program and the conundrum in relations between Athens and its institutional creditors.

"So-called countervailing measures, if they are passed, will not be implemented, given that they will apply only if we (Greek state) exceeds a primary budget surplus (as a percentage of GDP) of 3.5 percent, something that will not materialize, as the prime minister himself said it was unfeasible."

Mitsotakis spoke to ND's economic policy sector heads, hours before a scheduled meeting with influential Bank of Greece (BoG) Gov. Yannis Stournaras.