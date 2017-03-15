German media report: Booby-trapped parcel sent to finance ministry in Berlin sent from Greece

According to exclusive information cited by Märkische Allgemeine, the parcel reportedly lists a sender with an address in Greece, while a Greek postal stamp was also visible – or so the report maintains.

The suspicious package was detected in the ministry’s mail room, containing an “explosive mixture”, the German media reports claim.

A source quoted in the dispatch said mixture could have caused serious injuries when the parcel was opened.

An initial X-ray did not reveal the exact contents of the package. It was later transported to a safe location, where the mixture was analyzed and judged as dangerous.

In later reports out of Athens, Greek Police (EL.AS) also confirmed that the parcel was sent from Greece, and specifically from the greater Athens area, but without a date given.

Moreover, Greek authorities said the name of the sender was given as "Adonis Georgiadis", the name of an outspoken main opposition New Democracy (ND) deputy -- an obvious attempt to disparage the latter. The address, also presumed to be fake, was Georgiadis' political office.

The Greek minister responsible for law enforcement, Nikos Toskas, later spoke with Georgiadis by phone.

In a subsequent Tweet, the ND deputy and former minister wrote: "Unfortunately, it is true and not at all funny. My being targeted by terrorist is constant".

Schaeuble, along with Georgiadis, have often been easy targets of the most radical and populist elements in Greek politics and fringe groups.