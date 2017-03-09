Aegean cancels Athens-Berlin routes on Friday, March 10 due to strike at Tegel Airport

Aegean Air on Thursday announced that its flights to and from Berlin's Tegel airport on Friday March 10 were cancelled due to a strike announced a union representing ground crews at the German facility.

The cancelled flights are A3 852 from Athens to Berlin, which was scheduled to depart the former at 14:05 (12.05 GMT); and A3 853 from Berlin to Athens, which was scheduled to depart from the German capital at 16:50 (15.50 GMT).

The company said it would resume service on Saturday and use a larger aircraft for the Athens-Berlin routes.