Aegean cancels Athens-Berlin routes on Friday, March 10 due to strike at Tegel Airport

Thursday, 09 March 2017 22:56
Aegean Air on Thursday announced that its flights to and from Berlin's Tegel airport on Friday March 10 were cancelled due to a strike announced a union representing ground crews at the German facility.

The cancelled flights are A3 852  from Athens to Berlin, which was scheduled to depart the former at 14:05 (12.05 GMT); and A3 853 from Berlin to Athens, which was scheduled to depart from the German capital at 16:50 (15.50 GMT).

The company said it would resume service on Saturday and use a larger aircraft for the Athens-Berlin routes.

