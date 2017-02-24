Greek budget posts surplus of 839 mln€ in Jan. 2017

Greece's budget posted a primary surplus of 1.019 billion euros in January 2017, slightly up from a corresponding figure of 1.003 billion in January 2016. The figure exceeded the target of 670 million euros.

A report on budget execution on an amended cash basis showed that the Greek budget posted a surplus of 839 million euros in January 2017, slightly down from a surplus of 888 million last year. The target eyed a surplus of 530 million euros.

State budget net revenue totaled 4.164 billion euros in January, up 4.3 percent from budget targets, while regular budget net revenue was 4.047 billion euros, up 8.9 percent from targets.

This reflected increases in corporate taxes by 357.2 percent, direct taxes by 15.2 percent, VAT on oil products by 9.6 percent, VAT on tobacco by 38.9 percent, car circulation duties by 61.2 percent, other non-tax revenue by 25.2 percent, while tax revenue fell short of targets in income tax (-1.8 percent), other VAT (-6.8 percent), special consumption tax on energy products (-4.3 percent), EU funds inflows (-10.8 percent).