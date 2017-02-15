New e-platform to receive tax statements related to commercial vessels' operation

Wednesday, 15 February 2017
UPD:19:42
The application is set up to receive tax information and statements for vessels listed in Greece’s registry (Greek-flagged ships), vessels in other EU countries’ registries, and certain categories of vessels listed in third country registries.
The recently established Independent Authority for Public Revenues this week unveiled to Greek ship-owners’ representatives new electronic platform for filing tax statements related to the operation of commercial vessels.

The platform is expected to be operational in the coming period for the submission of relevant tax statements, which up until now were submitted to the tax bureau in traditional "paper trail" format.

