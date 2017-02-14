Schaeuble-Mitsotakis meeting lasts 75 minutes; ND leader reportedly presents reform-growth strategy

A closely watched meeting in Berlin on Tuesday between visiting Greek main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and powerful German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble lasted for roughly 75 minutes, with sources from the Greek side referring to a discussion replete with "technical characteristics".

No official comments were made, at least in the immediate aftermath.

Speaking from the German capital a day earlier, and after German Chancellor Angela Merkel received Mitsotakis at the ruling party's headquarters, New Democracy (ND) party sources said the latter is aiming to promote the party's plan for Greece to permanent exit the ongoing economic crisis.

Mitsotakis has repeatedly stated that reforms, lower taxes and spending cuts are the axes of ND' s plan, one aimed to jumpstart GDP growth to above 4 percent every year.

The same sources on Tuesday reiterated that the ND leader insists on snap elections in crisis-plagued Greece.

The ND leader was accompanied by this top economic advisers.

