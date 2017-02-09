Eurobank: Capsis management transfer pending

By L. Karageorgos

Greek lender Eurobank this week confirmed that a strategic investor has emerged to take over the management of the Capsis Hotel in Thessaloniki, with all of the bureaucratic and financial details expected to be finalized in the first quarter of the year -- mostly likely before Easter.

Top bank officials told "N" this week that the iconic hotel's management will be transferred for 30 million euros.

Market sources pointed to Greek hotelier Nikos Koutras as the looming buyer. Koutras is the owner of two major hotel-resorts on the Dodecanese holiday island of Kos.

At total of 26 interested bidders had first expressed interest in the northern Greece facility, with five bids making it to a final round.