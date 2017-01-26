BoG governor again calls for reforms to continue in crisis-plagued Greece

Greece's central banker again called for the immediate implementation of reforms in the crisis-battered country, speaking during an event in Athens on Wednesday to present a report by the EBRD for the 2016-17 period.

BoG Gov. Yannis Stournaras, a very high-profile finance minister in the governments preceding the current leftist-rightist coalition government, who was "inherited" by the latter, added that these reforms must keep the country within an orbit of growth, an outwards-looking model and one that protects social cohesion.

The independent BoG has repeated underlined the need for investment in the capital-starved Greek economy, Stournaras reminded.

On their part, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) officials said 99 out of 100 Greek households declared that finances deteriorated over the 2011-2016 period, speaking during the event to present the Life in Transition report.

The same figure for Germany, by comparison, reported that 33 percent of households reported that their condition was better.