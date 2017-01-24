Emirates unveils route that will link Athens with US

Emirates this week announced a new daily service from Dubai to Newark Liberty International Airport, via a stopover at the Athens International Airport, beginning on March 12, 2017.

According to a press release, Emirates’ new Dubai-Athens-Newark flight will provide a year-round non-stop daily service between the United States and Greece – a service that does not exist today and has not existed since 2012. The airline will operate a wide-body Boeing 777-300ER powered by General Electric GE90 engines on the route, offering eight seats in First, 42 seats in Business and 304 seats in the Economy class, as well as 19 tons of belly-hold cargo capacity.