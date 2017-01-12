Govt eyes relaunch of tender for natgas grid operator (DESFA)

The Greek government is expected to re-launch an international tender for a "strategic" stake in the state-run natgas grid operator (DESFA), according to sources from within the relevant energy ministry.

Nevertheless, in what's expected to be a de facto decision, no word on the exact portion of DESFA that will be up for sale is given.

What is circulating in the Greek capital this week are reports of deliberations with institutional creditors over a new tender, but not as a replication of the previous unsuccessful tender, which generated a winning bid by Azerbaijan's Socar.

Negotiations between Socar and the Greek side collapsed late last year.

