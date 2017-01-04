Circular orders return of wages paid to civil servants hired with bogus paperwork

A General Accounting Office circular apparently restores, with an even harsher version, a previous decision to cashier civil servants that achieved their public sector hiring with fabricated or bogus documentation, such as academic degrees or listing non-existing dependents.

The newly released circular envisions the return of all wages earned during the period of employment by the individual hired with the fake documents.

The circular, which is signed by Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis, instructs all relevant services to immediate implement its provisions.