Circular orders return of wages paid to civil servants hired with bogus paperwork

Wednesday, 04 January 2017 12:51
UPD:12:52
Eurokinissi/ΧΑΣΙΑΛΗΣ ΒΑΙΟΣ
A- A A+

A General Accounting Office circular apparently restores, with an even harsher version, a previous decision to cashier civil servants that achieved their public sector hiring with fabricated or bogus documentation, such as academic degrees or listing non-existing dependents.

The newly released circular envisions the return of all wages earned during the period of employment by the individual hired with the fake documents.

The circular, which is signed by Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis, instructs all relevant services to immediate implement its provisions.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    follow us!
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών