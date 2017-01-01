Study: Greek consumers purchased mostly foodstuffs, clothing at end of 2016

Foodstuffs and clothing were the primary items purchased by Greek consumers over the four-day end-of-year period in 2016 (Dec. 27-30), according to a study conducted via social media by the Marlab unit at the University of Macedonia in Thessaloniki.

According to the study, 85 percent of respondents said they made purchases during the specific period. Conversely, the 15 percent of respondents who didn't make purchases cited a lack of money (43 percent), lack of time (23 percent), no need (20 percent) and overcrowding in stores (7 percent).

Some 76 percent of respondents said they made purchases of up to 200 euros; 20 percent of between 201 and 500 euros, while the remaining 4 percent more than 501 euros for the Christmas holiday.

Respondents mostly answered foodstuffs and clothing when asked what they purchased.

Specifically, some 54 percent of respondents said they mainly purchased foodstuffs, with 37 of respondents saying they spent 15 of their disposable income for household appliances.