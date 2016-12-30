Govt wants each ministry to commit to meeting fiscal, revenue targets

The latest attempt to faithfully execute the coming 2017 state budget will reportedly feature a memorandum of cooperation between the finance ministry and every minister on the Cabinet, essentially mirroring the bailout agreements between the Greek government and its institutional creditors.

A circular, issued by alternate finance minister Giorgos Houliarakis, cited a deadline of Jan. 15, 2017 for getting each minister's signature on the MoC.

One measure calls for various ministries owed non-tax arrears by private citizens -- fines for various infractions etc. -- to convey information on the uncollected sums to relevant tax bureaus, so that the arrears show up on taxpayers' codes.

Shifting confirmed arrears from individual ministries to the tax bureau means that authorities can then proceed with various actions for payment, such as commensurate seizures of bank deposits, income, assets etc.

The overall aim of the initiative is to control spending at the ministry level in order to meet memorandum-mandated fiscal targets.

