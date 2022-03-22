ELTEK confirms death of three employees in factory explosion on Monday

Hellenic Explosive Technology (ELTEK) confirmed the death of three of its employees who were missing since an explosion occurred at the company's factory at Itea, in Grevena, northern Greece, on Monday morning.

In its statement, ELTEK expressed "our grief for the loss of our colleagues and our deepest condolences to their loved ones. Right now our thoughts are with the families of the deceased, with whom we are in contact from the first moment. Our company will stand by them in every way, practically and ethically."

The company also noted that the exact circumstances of the accident are still under investigation by the relevant authorities, with which the company fully cooperates.

A powerful explosion at the explosives factory occured at 08:15 on Monday.

Grevena mayor Giorgos Damastanis said that the explosion was heard for miles around, even in neighbouring municipalities, and that some of the factory's facilities that produced explosives were underground for safety reasons. According to a Fire Brigade official on the scene of the accident "the factory has turned into a mound of rubble and metal".

Source: ANA-MPA