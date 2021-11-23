Greece well prepared and determined to defend the European borders, Varvitsiotis says

In the case of a recurrence of the events instrumentalising migrants in the Evros region, Greece is "well prepared and determined to once again defend the European borders," Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said on Tuesday upon his arrival at the General Affairs Council in Brussels.

He pointed out that "the instrumentalisation of refugee and migrant flows, as is currently happening on the borders of Lithuania and Poland, will not affect other sides of the European Union, such as the Southeastern Mediterranean."

"In today's meeting we will discuss issues relating to the rule of law in the Union, we will discuss the preparation of the European Council and, of course, we will discuss the enlargement of the Union to the Western Balkans," he said.

"The Western Balkans must definitely find the door to Europe open. This will contribute to stability in our neighbourhood but will, of course, also prevent other forces from gaining a strong role and presence in the Western Balkans, which are so important for our security but also for our economic prosperity," Varvitsiotis pointed out.

He also stressed it was important for Greece, in the context of preparing the European Council, that it once again raise the real and present security problems that it faces due to Turkish provocation and the "need for solidarity at all levels."

