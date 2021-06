The 32-year-old commercial pilot who on Thursday confessed to smothering to death his wife, Caroline Crouch, 20, last month outside Athens and then blaming the homicide on a "home invasion", has been charged with felony homicide and given until Tuesday to provide a testimony before an investigating magistrate.

Haralambos "Babis" Anagnostopoulos was remanded in custody on Thursday without the prospect of bail, at least until he has provided testimony.