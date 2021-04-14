'Green light' for studies to promote Plato Academy site in central Athens

Members of the culture ministry-affiliated Central Archaeological Council (KAS) this week unanimously approved of studies submitted by the Athens municipality and its antiquities eforate for the promotion of the Plato Academy archaeological site.

The goal, by the municipality and the central government's culture ministry, is to finally regenerate and better promote a currently downgraded site long overlooked and by visitors and researchers alike, identified with ancient philosopher Plato's school - i.e. the Platonic Academy - in the Classical Era.

The site is west of the Acropolis in central Athens and most of the other well-known sites in the capital, and largely surrounded by commercial activity and apartment blocks.

The main component of the initiative is the construction of an archaeological museum by the city of Athens.