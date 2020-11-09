Reports: 4 Olympiacos FC players fined by police for attending Athens hotel rooftop party amid Covid-19 lockdown

Media reports in Greece on Monday refer to four professional footballers, all members of the popular Olympiacos Piraeus FC club, has having been identified by police as guests of an overnight party held in an upscale southern Athens' hotel's roof garden despite strict coronavirus-related restrictions in place to prevent such assemblies.

If confirmed the presence of the players would come hours after the team returned from the islkand of Crete and an away game with the Irakleio site of OFI FC.

The players and other people present were reportedly issued fines by police for breaking Covid-19 restrictions on public movement and assembly, while a 24-year-old woman identified as the organizer of the "counter-coronavirus" party was arrested.