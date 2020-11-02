Govt announces mandatory 40% cut in leases paid by businesses affected by Covid-19 lockdown

A Greek government edict this week mandating a 40-cut for this month in leases paid by businesses affected by "lockdown-type" restrictions (Level 4 areas) placed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic generated sharp reactions on the part of property owners' associations.

A 30-percent cut was announced for businesses in "level 3" areas.

The measure affects businesses drastically affected by the lockdown.

For instances, on Monday the greater Thessaloniki area, in the north, and the northern prefecture of Serres were placed on a partial "lockdown", with eateries, bars and cafes prohibited from serving customers, except for take-out orders. The retail sector and hotels are excluded, while public movement will be restricted to going and coming from work.