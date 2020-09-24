New fast-ferry added to Greek registry, after purchase from Adriatica Lines

By L. Karageorgos

The latest fast-ferry addition to the Greek registry, the Speed Cat 1, is reported owned and managed by Antonis Agapitos, a member of the well-known family of shipowners.

The vessel, formerly the Adriatic Jet, was constructed in 2002, and is nearly 43 meters long. It listed top speed is 36 knots, with a capacity of 343 passengers, according to the website of the previous owners, Adriatica Lines.

If the reports are verified, the purchase means that Agapitos will return to Greece's coastal shipping sector two years after departing from his post as managing director of Hellenic Seaways. The latter was fully acquired at the time by the Attica Group via a buyout agreement with HS's other majority shareholder, Minoan Lines.

Agapitos was among the small shareholders of Hellenic Seaways, with a stake of roughly 2.5 percent.