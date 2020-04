A light earthquake, measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale, was nevertheless felt the greater Athens area's coastal southeast suburbs on Wednesday. The quake was recorded at 1:38 p.m. local time, 11.38 GMT.

The tremor was pinpointed at 26 kilometers west of the harbor town of Lavrio, in extreme southeast Attica prefecture and also southeast of Athens, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.