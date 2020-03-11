Greek PM announces additional Covid-19 counter-measures in nationally televised address

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made a nationally televised address on Wednesday evening to announce measures and advise precautions to the general public, in the wake of a mini coronavirus outbreak in the east Mediterranean country, even touching on the sensitive issue of attendance at Church services.

Hours after his government spokesman unveiled a plan to allow one of two employed parents of minors under the age of 15 paid leave, including from the private sector, with the state to subsidize a portion of the absence, Mitsotakis said the government will sink 100 million euros towards this initiative.

A day earlier, schools were ordered closed for 14 days, while on Wednesday the order was extended to playrooms and playgrounds. The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Greece reached 99 on Wednesday afternoon, with three patients in critical condition - two in western Greece and the other in Thessaloniki.

Military and pupils' parades for March 25 Independence Day were also cancelled.

In terms of measures, Mitsotakis also announced the hiring of 1,500 nursing staff for public hospitals, along with 500 auxiliary staff, hirings considered as permanent.

On the economic front in the previously recession-swamped country, Mitsotakis announced a reduction in the VAT rate for affected businesses and a deferment in social security contributions by employers.

In another highly expected move, the conservative Greek premier said Athens will press European partners for looser fiscal targets now in effect for the Greek state.

In terms of Church congregations, Mitsotakis said health precautions for public places are also advisable for ecclesiastical services in the predominately Christian Orthodox country.