Another light earthquake, this time measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale, was recorded at 16.46 (14.46 GMT) on Friday south of Crete, a day after a similar tremor shook the same region.

The quake was pinpointed at 30 west, southwest of the coastal town of Sfakia.

A 4.6R quake was recorded in roughly the same sea region a day earlier.